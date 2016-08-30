David’s otter takes best in show

Ramsey Horticultural Ramsey Horticultural Society held its 2016 annual summer show at Waterloo Road Methodist Church.

Despite the wet and windy weather there was a good turnout of both exhibitors and visitors.

Ramsey Horticultural Show Cathy Jacques with prize winning hens & ducks eggs

Awarded most outstanding exhibit of the show was a carving of an otter by David Renshaw who was presented the Eileen Kaighen Rose Bowl.

Young Kaci Boyle was presented with the George Huntley Memorial Trophy for her shell garden in the junior section as the most outstanding exhibit of the day and a special mention goes to Willie Kaighen, whose vegetable exhibits were described by organisers as ‘amazing’ and worthy of the Beryl Quine Trophy for reserve best in the show.

Show secretary, Sandra Miller, said: ‘The children of Footsteps Nursery also did a splendid job with the decorated plates.

‘Thanks go to all the judges who tested the entries to a very high standard and special thanks to Michael Starkey who donated one of his paintings to the raffle.’

Ramsey Horticultural Show Anne Jauncey

All prizes were presented by the chairman of the Ramsey Commissioners, Lawrie Hooper.