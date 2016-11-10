Davy Knowles announces Christmas gigs - tickets go on sale tonight

Davy Knowles will be returning to the island next month to play two intimate Christmas shows at Port St Mary town hall.

Tickets for the homecoming concerts on December 26 and 27 go on sale online only tonight (Thursday) at 6pm.

It follows the success of two sold-out shows at the venue last Christmas and the recent announcement that Davy and his band will be headlining at Isle of Man Cyclefest in May next year.

The blues/rock/roots star, who is now based in Chicago, told iomtoday: ‘I’ve never had as much fun playing music as I had last year in Port St Mary.

‘To be coming back to my beautiful hometown to play two intimate shows is the best Christmas present I can think of.’

Davy is currently enjoying great success with his Top 5 Billboard Blues album in amongst such good company as Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt and Gary Clark Jnr.

The album, his follow up to The Outsider, is called 3 Miles from Avalon and will undoubtedly be included throughout the set with each night having a slightly different running order.

Similar to last year, his backing band for the concerts will consist of keyboardist/bassist Lindsay and Steve Rowe with John Cleator complementing on drums.

The support act for both nights is Tender Rage, featuring Lindsay and Steve’s sons Fraser and Callum on bass and guitar respectively, along with John Cleator.

And a full professional concert production will again be supplied by ELS/Ultimate Productions.

Lenny Conroy, director and promoter with Triskel Promotions has supported and showcased Davy many times over the years from his early work with Back Door Slam through to his solo shows.

Lenny said: ‘It’s always a pleasure to be working with Davy.

‘As a friend I love to see how much he enjoys playing live to friends, family and fans.

‘As a promoter it warms me to see him gaining new fans and friends absolutely every time he plays. A more humble rounded professional is hard to come by in this business but it’s one Davy has chosen wisely and he continues to wow audiences everywhere he plays.

‘He’s promised two very special shows so that’s my Christmas presents sorted too!’

Davy has just completed a short regional tour.

And there are ambitious plans to get his own brand of blues/rock to a much wider audience thanks to a hard-working promotional agency.

Doors for both the December 26 and 27 concerts will open at 7pm with Tender Rage taking to the stage at 8pm.

Tickets cost £20, including the booking fee.

They will be available online from 6pm tonight at http://buytickets.at/triskelpromotionslimited/72290

There will also be an option to pre-order Davy’s new album, 3 Miles From Avalon, at the time of purchasing.