Davy Knowles to headline at Cyclefest 2017

Davy Knowles and his band will headline the musical entertainment at Isle of Man Cyclefest 2017.

The first details of next year’s festival, taking place from May 12 to 14, were unveiled this week.

Now based in Chicago, the home-grown blues/rock/roots star released his third studio album, titled Three Miles from Avalon, earlier this month featuring a return to his roots and the sounds that first ignited his passion for music.

Davy, who last performed in the island with two gigs over Christmas, will embark on a European tour in 2017 with Cyclefest appearing on the calendar as his homecoming date.

Organisers say that the Roots and Rhythms main stage at Milntown estate, Ramsey, will feature a range of professional singers and groups, UK festival acts and professional touring and recording artists.

The first day of the festival will feature a community day in and around Ramsey town centre. The action then moves to Milntown for two days.

Family entertainment planned for the weekend includes Titan the robot, an eight-foot-tall mechanical behemoth that has appeared at events including Glastonbury, the Winter Olympics at Sochi and the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

Festival wristbands are now available to buy at iomcyclefest.com as well as event entries with a discounted ‘early bird’ rate up to December 1.

The event’s title sponsor is Isle of Man Bank.