Daydreaming girl is focus of new town centre mural

Manx artist Jimmy Duggan has very nearly finished work on his large street mural outside Douglas’s Market Hall.

Jimmy, who is 32, began work on the unique mural two weeks ago but had to take a week off to finish other commissions and because of the weather. The Onchan artist said the untitled piece is 70 per cent complete and that he hopes to have it finished in the next few days, weather permitting. ‘I saw the space and I was inspired by the layout of it as it’s landscape rather than portrait,’ Jimmy said. ‘I usually do portrait so I thought I would challenge myself to do a full figure.

‘I tend to paint gnarly old men so I thought for a change I would paint a younger girl.’

The figurative painting, which is based on one of Jimmy’s friends, is of a 21-year-old woman who has just finished university and has started a new job. It shows her daydreaming about what her next adventures will be and where they will take her.

The mural, which is on the wall at the James Street gable-end of coffee house Spill the Beans, is part of the MakeMarket: A Creative Industries Takeover.

Talking about the response from the public Jimmy said: ‘It has been really positive, I have been pleasantly surprised. It’s on the side of Spill the Beans and the owner is lovely and is really supportive of the arts. They were happy for me to use the wall.

‘The first week I started there was lots of race fans and they were coming and chatting to me. They were engaging and interested in chatting and learning more.

‘Painting on the streets and on walls is about engaging with people and brightening up an area. I just really like that and hopefully off the back of this people will think it’s a really beautiful artform.

‘It’s what I want to be doing more of in the future.

Jimmy added: ‘I hope people are inspired when they see the mural and hopefully it will inspire other people to see that it’s an artform and they don’t think of it as graffiti or anti-social behaviour.

‘It’s a valid artform that I’m hoping the Isle of Man takes on board.’

To see more of Jimmy’s art and for further information visit ‘James Duggan ART’ on Facebook or go to www.jimmyduggan.net