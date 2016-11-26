Deadline looms for bids to buy listed homes

The condition of historic buildings in Cronkbourne village was raised in the House of Keys– as a deadline looms for their sale.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer said the whole site is up for sale by Braddan Commissioners with a closing date for bids on Wednesday, November 30.

The price tag was £1.4m, said Douglas North MHK David Ashford, who asked what steps were being taken to ensure the condition of these protected buildings, which date from the 1840s, did not deteriorate further.

A number of the homes have problems with damp.

Mr Harmer explained that the 33 public sector houses at Cronkbourne Estate are owned, managed and maintained by Braddan Commissioners.

Over the past 20 years the commissioners have undertaken a number of major refurbishment schemes to tackle the damp problems and provide modern bathrooms and kitchens, new electrical fittings, double-glazed windows and central heating.

But, despite this, the problems of damp ingress have persisted and in some dwellings these problems are significant, said Mr Harmer.

The commissioners had ‘little confidence’ that further capital investment would solve the issue and bring the homes up to an acceptable standard for continued use as public sector housing, he said.

As a result in 2014, the local authority had decided the best option was to put them up for sale.

‘I understand the commissioners are currently advertising the entire site for expressions of interest from potential purchasers, and a closing date for bids is November 30,’ he told MHKs.

Mr Harmer said the condition of the dwellings varies considerably. Many of the homes are still tenanted and comply with current standards to permit occupation, while a number are currently vacant due to issues with water ingress and dampness. At least 15 are unoccupied.

Mr Ashford asked if the sale didn’t go through, or there were no interested parties, that the department ensured the condition of the properties is monitored so they do not ‘just keep deteriorating’.

He said this was the second time a sale had been brought forward and ‘it is £1.4m they are after’.

The Minister replied: ‘I would agree that, should this not go through, we do need to monitor this very carefully and make sure the condition does not deteriorate further.’