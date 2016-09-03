Deadline looms for history and heritage degree

There is still time to get applications in to study for a degree in history and heritage in the island.

University College Isle of Man’s BA (Hons) history and heritage degree begins on September 29 and the deadline for applications is September 26.

The degree covers different aspects from ancient times to the late 20th century encompassing the Isle of Man, the UK, Europe, and the wider world.

Students will also have the chance to undertake a five week work placement in their second year, either abroad or in the Isle of Man.

The University of Chester degree, which is taught entirely at UCM, can be completed full-time in three years or part-time in six years.

Programme leader Dr Catriona Mackie said: ‘Students at UCM are much more likely to find relevant employment when they graduate than their UK counterparts, and they’re also more likely to graduate with a higher class of degree.

‘This is partly due to our excellent teaching staff and resources, but it’s also because of our small class sizes, which means that each student gets a high level of academic support throughout their degree.

‘It’s also really good value and studying at UCM means that school leavers don’t have to pay the fee-contribution that is required when studying in the UK.’

In addition to the degree, there are two evening courses in Manx history and heritage. Both courses can be taken for credit or for interest only.

‘Introduction to the Isle of Man’ is a 24-week course that offers a broad introduction to Manx archaeology, history, and culture through a combination of taught classes and site visits. Topics include geology, political history, music, and folklore.

‘A History of the Isle of Man: AD 979 to the Present’ provides a detailed overview of Manx history over the last 1,000 years. It covers all of the main periods and events, and introduces students to the key figures from different eras.

Applications are welcomed from both school-leavers and mature students.

Visit www.ucm.ac.im for more information about the degree and evening classes.

For all other enquiries regarding UCM courses email HE@ucm.ac.im or phone 648278.