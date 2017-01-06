Death in custody prompts changes

The Coroner has made a series of recommendations to improve police procedures following a death in custody.

An inquest last month concluded that ‘gross failures’ had contributed to the death of suspected drugs smuggler Steven Corkill while under police guard.

Mr Corkill, 27, of Laburnam Avenue, Pulrose, was found to have a lethal amount of cocaine in his blood when he died at Noble’s Hospital on June 16, 2015.

Following the inquest, Coroner John Needham made a series of recommendations including on police officers’ use of smart phones while observing detainees.

He noted: ‘It is imperative that the detainee is closely observed by at least one officer the whole time they are in detention.

Mr Needham said that use of iPads, smart phones and electronic books by officers is acceptable but only by one officer at a time.

He said: ‘The officers should agree between themselves as to which one of them is primarily closely observing the detainee and not looking at reading material or devices at any given time and the duration of such a primary role should not be for more than 15 minutes and should then be swapped around.’

Mr Corkill was arrested on suspicion of importing Class A drugs at the Sea Terminal in Douglas on June 12, 2015.

On the day of his arrest he was taken to hospital where he became violent and had to be restrained. He was later placed in a private hospital room where police said he was supervised around the clock by two officers.

He had showed no signs of drug poisoning, the two week inquest was told.

But the jury of four men and two women heard that Mr Corkill had reached under the covers and removed a condom full of cocaine from his body while he was under hospital watch.

He later ingested the drugs and suffered a cardiac arrest. Cocaine toxicity was given as the medical cause of his death.

The Coroner had also recommended that police consider strip searching the detainee and searching the ward room and bed every time there’s a changeover of supervising officers.

‘In any event a strip search should ordinarily be conducted upon the detainee within the first hour of detention at hospital,’ he said.

Mr Needham also called for the duty advocate scheme to be extended to those detained in hospital on suspicion of concealing illegal drugs internally so they have access to legal advice. And he recommended that training for nursing and clinical staff be reviewed.

Police say changes to the management of detainees suspected of concealing drugs internally have already been implemented.