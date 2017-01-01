Debee: My shock at rocker Rick’s death

Former Page Three girl Debee Ashby has spoken of her shock at the death of ex-lover Status Quo rocker Rick Parfitt - and revealed he wore her pink blouse as the band played at Live Aid.

Ex glamour model Debee, 49, said she lived with the legendary rock guitarist for a year.

She was 17 and he was 37 and they lived in his flat atBattersea in south London.

On her Facebook page Debee wrote after the announcement of Parfitt’s death at Christmas: ‘Many years ago but still a shock. R.I.P to a prime nutbox x’

Debee has lived in the Isle of Man since the mid 1990s after she turned her back on the glamour lifestyle.

She told Isle of Man Newspapers the announcement of the deaths of Rick Parfitt, on Christmas Eve, and George Michael, on Boxing Day, had sent shockwaves.

Nobody disliked him. You couldn’t because he was laughing all the time Debee Ashby

Debee was with Parfitt when the historic Live Aid concert took place in July 1985.

She recalled how she was sitting having her hair done when Status Quo took to the Wembley stage to open the concert with Rocking all over the World.

‘He was in my pink top, my blouse, that’s what he was wearing.

‘I don’t know how on earth it happened.

Debee Ashby was shocked by the death of Rick Parfitt

‘I was in the hairdressers at the time because I had some work on, we had fallen out, and I looked up and saw him wearing my top.

‘I just could not believe it.

‘Obviously I think I looked better in the pink top than he did.’

Debee said: ‘He was 20 years older than me, I was 17 and he was 37. Living in London I was partying a lot.

Debee Ashby

‘I don’t remember exactly how I met him [Parfitt] . He had said he wanted to meet me because I was in the press a lot. It may have been at the Marquee. I think it was there that we met. I started staying at his flat in Battersea and I didn’t go home.

‘There was a pub round the corner called the Raven and we’d go there for lunch.Then we’d go back home and then back to the Raven.’

Asked what life was like with him she said: ‘He was a bit of nutjob. It was like going out with somebody my age but a bit worse.

‘If I earned any money I lent it to him and he spent it. I did not get it back.’

Debbie, who was expelled from a Coventry public school after posing topless at the age of 16, said Parfitt’s bandmate Francis Rossi was very much the more sensible and level headed person.

She said Rick did not act his age - ‘not at all.’

Debee Ashby

‘We borrowed this white GTi Golf to visit his mother and I’d never been so scared in all my life. He was a bit silly like that and he could be incredibly jealous when I was seen with other fellas.

‘He wasn’t jealous of the job I did because I earned money and I would give it to him.

‘He was very generous when he had it [money]. He was that sort of person, he never held on to it.

‘But I think he was a very needy person, why hang around with a 17-year-old if you are not needy?’

She revealed that often after returning back from a party he loved nothing better than watching re-runs of Fawlty Towers on the telly ‘every night, virtually.’

She said: ‘On and off I stayed with him for about a year.’

Asked if she liked Status Quo’s music she said ‘Not really. It was annoying if you walked into a pub and they played it over and over.

‘In the pub round the corner from his flat they [the regulars] used to put on the juke box ‘Uptown Girl’ and the song from Kraftwerk that went: ‘‘She’s a model and she’s looking good’’ or any Status Quo song when I was with him.

‘I’d hate to be there now. You couldn’t do anything.’

She said they had tried in vain to keep their relationship secret.

Asked what Rick was like as a person she said: ‘You’d like him. He liked to be the centre of attention, funny, not at all malicious. Probably not the brightest button in the box but not stupid. Nobody disliked him. You couldn’t because he was laughing all the time.’

Rick Parfitt, who was married three times, suffered from a severe infection in a Spanish hospital which he had visited because of complications with a pre-exisiting shoulder injuryand died aged 68 on Christmas Eve.

Francis Rossi said Parfitt was ‘one of the originals’ who ‘never lost his joy, his mischievous edge and penchant for living life at high speed, high volume,high risk.’

Debee said she was also shocked by the news of George Michael’s death on Boxing Day. Speaking from her home in Douglas she revealed she had bought the vinyl single of Wham’s Last Christmas on eBay only days before he died.

She said she knew George and often bumped into him at London celebrity hotspots such as the Hippodrome.

These days she happily shares her life with her fiance Johnny Mills, her 16-year-old son Jamie and stepson Tom.

She used to work in the pub trade and ran her own restaurant in the island. Now she is concentrating on her own property development company.

She says she never regretted her former modelling career which brought her invitations to parties at places such as Stringfellows. She also famously stayed with Hollywood legend Tony Curtis at his home in America.