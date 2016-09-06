Decision to turn former police station into a training facility is defended

Home Affairs chiefs have defended the decision to convert Port Erin’s police station into a staff training centre.

The closure of Port Erin police station was announced in 2014 – less than 20 years after it first opened – as part of a major rationalisation of the police force’s management and local services.

But this month it reopened as a training base for personnel from across the Department of Home Affairs.

It will primarily be used for police training but also for the fire and rescue service, prison and probation service, emergency communications and emergency planning.

Three officers have relocated to Port Erin to work with new police recruits, as well as with experienced officers seeking to enhance their knowledge and skills.

The south is now policed from Castletown although a limited police counter service is provided at the Port Erin Commissioners’ office on Bridson Street.

In a statement, the DHA said the original plan had been to create a police training centre at its new Tromode headquarters – but that this would have cost more than price likely to fetched by the sale of the police station which it said would require a lot of money to convert.

It said: ‘As part of the overall reorganisation of the DHA estate, the police training facility on Murray’s Road in Douglas closed earlier this year. The intention had been to redevelop an area of the department’s new corporate headquarters at Tromode as a police training centre.

‘However, the department was informed that the cost of this work would potentially exceed the receipts generated by selling Port Erin police station. The station was also said to have limited appeal on the open market as significant funds would be required to convert it for residential or commercial use from a bespoke police station.

‘Consequently, the department opted to retain the former police station in Port Erin for use as a staff development centre. The building is now serving as a training base for personnel from across the department, including the Isle of Man Constabulary.’

The DHA said staff savings had been achieved through a reduction of nine posts within the southern neighbourhood policing team – one inspector, one sergeant, six constables and one secretary.

It had not been considered ‘operationally viable’ to split the remaining members of the team across two police stations just six miles apart and so, following a strategic assessment, the decision was taken to consolidate resources at Castletown.

Reorganisation of the estate, merging of services and the relocation of staff have contributed to savings of more than £10m since 2008, said the DHA.