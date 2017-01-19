Decorators’ gas pipe botch job led to explosion

A Douglas painting and decorating company has been fined £5,000 after undertaking work on a gas appliance that resulted in an explosion.

Brookes and Gelling Limited were represented in court by owners Haydn Douglas Brookes and Dennis Ray Gelling.

They pleaded guilty on behalf of the company to three counts of breaching health and safety legislation.

The court heard how, on April 26, Brookes and Gelling employees were working at a house in Devonshire Road in Douglas, renovating a kitchen.

The firm was working for a client who required a gas wok burner to be disconnected and replaced with an electric hob.

That morning it was said that the company contacted Mike Kerruish Limited, which normally completed any necessary work relating to gas appliances, and were told that someone would go to the property later to complete the work.

However, they did not arrive and Brookes and Gelling staff carried out some of the gas work themselves, despite not being qualified.

The court heard that they left the gas pipe outside the house unsealed, although the gas was turned off.

When the owner tried to use the gas fire she found that it would not work and she called Manx Gas.

A Manx Gas employee visited the house and told the woman that the gas valve was turned off but said that they had to leave gas supplies in the condition they find them and therefore could not turn it on.

Later, the woman turned the gas on herself, heard a loud bang in the kitchen and went inside to see flames coming from the oven.

The Fire Service were called and put out the flames.

A health and safety Iinspector found that Brookes and Gelling had connected the gas supply, putting a pipe below the work surface but had not sealed it off.

A report said that ‘the gas had been ignited by a pilot light in the Aga in the kitchen’.

Brookes and Gelling admitted three offences, of failing to properly assess the removal of a gas appliance so that an employee was not exposed to a risk, carrying out a gas fitting without being an approved gas engineer and failing to seal the gas pipe.

Two other charges were withdrawn.

They were fined £3,000 for first offence and £1,000 for each of the other two offences. They were also ordered to pay £50 costs.

Chair of the magistrates Caroline Convery said: ‘It is extremely fortunate no one was injured following the explosion at the property.’