Defendant bailed after drunken attack on wife

A man who launched a drunken assault on his wife told police after the event he had no recollection of what had happened.

Melvyn James Collister, of Ballalough Estate, Andreas, had initially denied assaulting his wife at Crossag Terrace in Ballasalla on July 17.

At a subsequent court appearance, however, he changed his plea to guilty.

For the prosecution, James Robinson said the 38-year-old had returned home drunk and punched his wife in the head.

He told the court there was some background to the events and Collister told police he became angry and resentful having previously caught his wife with another man.

He said police were alerted at around 11pm and a request was also made for an ambulance to take the woman to hospital. When police arrived at the home address, they found the defendant, apparently drunk, standing outside in the front garden of the house.

When he was interviewed the following day by police, Collister told them he had no recollection of the incident. He recalled his wife sitting next to him, then lying on the floor.

He couldn’t remember how she got there, he said, but thought injuries may have been sustained when she had fallen over a few days earlier.

Collister’s advocate, Peter Russell, asked for a social enquiry report to be completed before sentencing, as well as a mental health assessment. He also handed in a letter from the defendant’s GP.

Collister was bailed pending completion of reports.

In the meantime, he must not contact the victim, nor must he enter Crossag Close in Ballasalla.

He must also contact the probation service.