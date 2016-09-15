A doorman drove his car to work without insurance because it was raining and he didn’t want to get wet, a court has been told.

Jan Amadeusz Jakobik, of Derby Square in Douglas, was spotted by police at 3.20am on Peel Road in Douglas heading towards Quarter Bridge in a blue BMW car. Police claimed the car had weaved slightly. They called back to the police station and were told the car was not taxed.

For the prosecution, James Robinson said Jakobik stopped the car in McDonald’s car park, where police spoke to him and issued him with a fixed penalty. He was also ordered to produce his driving licence and insurance documents at the police station. He failed to do so and admitted driving the car without insurance.

Representing Jakobik, Louise Cooil said the 26-year-old was between jobs at the time and just working one day a week as a doorman.

‘He did not have funds and was keeping the car on a private car park and not driving it,’ she said.

‘But he was due to work that night and it was raining quite hard so he made a rash decision to drive. He should have used a bus, taxi or umbrella.’

Referring to the fact that Jakobik was originally scheduled to appear in court two days earlier, she added: ‘He’s disappointed to be in court. He did not know how to go about things and he has come to court of his own volition today.’

She said the offence was a one-off and her client had not been in the habit of driving without insurance.

He was banned from driving for 28 days, fined £400 and must pay £50 costs.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Defendant did not want to get wet, court told Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...