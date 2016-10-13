Defendant stole friend’s DVDs

A young man who stole DVDs and video games from a flatmate is to be spared a prison sentence.

James William Craig, of Maple Avenue, Onchan, stole more than 50 DVDs, surreptitiously removing them from a storage box at the accommodation he shared with his friend in James Terrace in Douglas.

He also took two computer games for an X-box and a Playstation.

He flogged the items to the CeX electronics shop on Duke Street in Douglas, for around £80 to £90, the court was told.

His friend only discovered the items were missing more than a month later when he started unpacking the box where they had been stored during decorating.

For the prosecution, James Robinson said: ‘They were put there by his flat mate and friend, Mr Craig, but he denied all knowledge.’

However, further enquiries revealed the items were sold to CeX by Craig, who was arrested on suspicion of theft. He was interrogated but made no comment to questions.

Mr Robinson said just nine DVDs had been recovered but nonetheless the amount of compensation would not be substantial, based on the value of second-hand DVDs and games.

Mr Robinson told magistrates he was seeking a contribution of £125 towards prosecution costs.

Craig admitted one charge of theft.

The defendant’s advocate Roger Kane reiterated the value of the items was low as second hand DVD’s and video games did not have a significant resale value. He confirmed 22-year-old Craig had received no more than £80 to £90 for the items, though he accepted they were likely to be sold for more than that.

He asked the court to consider imposing a conditional discharge, but said a community service order would be preferable to a financial penalty as his client was in ‘dire financial straits’.

‘He would prefer to do a community service order and possibly the offence would be better dealt with in that way,’ he said.

Magistrates’ chairman Caroline Convery agreed to rule out prison as an option but ordered a social enquiry report which would assess the defendant’s suitability to do community service.

‘We do not consider a conditional discharge is apropriate in the circumstances but we will be looking at a community penalty, possibly a community service order,’ she said.

Craig was bailed to his home address. He is subject to a £500 recognisance; he must contact the probation service and co-operate with them in compiling their report, attending all appointments as required.

He is to reappear before the court for sentencing on the afternoon of November 17.