Defendant stored drugs in jugs

A Ramsey man who had a bulk consignment of cannabis because he used it for medical purposes was caught out when police raided his flat.

Martin Thomas Michie consented to the September 25 raid at his Queen’s Pier Road home and even co-operated by showing police what he had.

Cannabis bush and resin were found in two jugs and in the safe.

Police were called away to another job before the search was completed, but not before they had uncovered cannabis which they valued at £1,100.

During a voluntary interview at Ramsey police station later, he told police he had used cannabis regularly for about 15 years but he said his partner was not in any way involved.

He told them he paid £350 for the resin and £200 for the bush - £100 up front with the balance owed later. Moreover, he told them the cannabis was to relieve medical problems and the quantity was because it was of good quality and he wanted to stock up while it was available.

James Robinson, for the prosecution, requested a forfeiture and destruction order for the drugs.

Michie admitted two charges of possessing cannabis at an earlier court hearing.

Defending him, Paul Rodgers said the cannabis was used purely for self-medication for back pain and another as yet undiagnosed condition.

‘It does help him,’ he said.

‘And the quantity was to last for a very long time - at least two months. He had to borrow money to get that amount together and he was very open in his explanations to police when they attended his address.

‘He invited them in and he showed them the safe and all of the drugs.’

Mr Rodgers told the court Michie’s partner worked and he spent time caring for his children as well as working part time as a gardner.

He said a pre-sentence report on Michit detailed his past history and recommended a suspendded sentence which would allow him to continue caring for his family.

‘In that case, he would be only too well aware that one further court appearance could result in the loss of his liberty: two years is a long time for this to remain hanging over him,’ he said.

He reminded the court the quantity was ‘not huge’.

Magistrates’ chairman Alan Gelling noted Michie’s timely guilty pleas but told him: ‘You were in possession of a huge quantity and this matter does cross the custody threshold.’

However, in the light of the defendant’s admissions, he said he felt able to suspend the sentence.

He was sentenced to eight weeks’ custody suspended for two years.

He pays costs of £50 and a forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.