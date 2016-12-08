Defendant suspected mountain bike was stolen

A 20-year-old man spotted riding a stolen mountain bike initially denied all knowledge of it, a court has heard.

David Joseph Dickinson, of Fairy Hill, Ballafesson, was seen by a witness riding the distinctive bright yellow Saracen mountain bike at 9.30pm on October 31.

For the prosecution, Barry Swain told the court the witness easily recognised the bicycle as it belonged to his father. He said the bike was stolen from an outbuilding at the owner’s home near Ballakeighan Corner at Arbory.

Mr Swain said the witness was in his car on Bridson Street when he saw Dickinson riding the bike along with a group of other youths.

‘The bike had been in the family for years so he knew it well,’ Mr Swain said.

‘When he tried to follow the bike, it was clear that the defendant had seen him and he eventually managed to escape.’

The bicycle was finally found abandoned in a lane at the back of Bay View Road, Port St Mary. When he was arrested, Dickinson told police he was riding a black and silver Giant mountain bike. Later he conceded he had been riding the stolen bike but said he did not know it was stolen. Finally he told police the bike had been handed to him by one of his friends and he had indeed believed it was ‘hot’ but he carried on riding it anyway. Eventually he dumped it fearing being caught with it, but had helped police to find it so it could be returned to the owner.

He admitted handling stolen goods on October 31.

Defending him, Peter Taylor said: ‘This is his first offence and it has had a salutory effect on him.

‘He admitted it at the first opportunity. He knows his behaviour will have to improve.’

He reminded the court Dickinson had held his hands up to the offence and had helped police find the bike. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £125 costs.