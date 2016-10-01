Defendant waved knife at police

A young man attacked the window of a house in Peel because he was convinced a party was going on there and he was missing out.

In fact, there was no party taking place at the property in Bridge Street, Peel, when 24-year-old Jamie Roy Griffin arrived there at 4am and started banging on the door and window.

For the prosecution, James Robinson said Griffin’s commotion outside woke up the people in the house, who had been asleep at the time. He also caused damage to the glass and frame of the living room window.

When police arrived, they found Griffin at home at Fenella Terrace in Peel, where he was standing in the kitchen holding a large kitchen knife.

Mr Robinson said he invited police to ‘come over here’ but when police brandished their pepper spray he dropped the knife.

‘As he has only one arm, they were unable to handcuff him,’ Mr Robinson said.

He told police he had no intention of breaking the window. He said he had not threatened anyone and had put the knife down when asked.

Griffin was charged with committing an affray and criminal damage, both on July 31. He denied both offences, initially, which were listed for a pre-trial review hearing, but he subsequently changed his plea to guilty.

He also admitted possessing cannabis on September 1. Mr Robinson said police called at his home address to execute a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act. There was no-one in so they broke into the property through the back door. Inside they found 74 grammes of cannabis resin worth £391 in the defendant’s bedroom. When he was arrested and interviewed, he told police he smoked it to alleviate phantom pains from the missing arm, which he lost in an accident in 2013.

Defending Griffin, Peter Russell drew the court’s attention to social enquiry and psychiatric reports.

‘The criminal damage and the affray were both on the same evening,’ he said.

‘He was intoxicated and had gone to a friend’s house because he believed there was a party. He was not prepared to accept what he was told - that there was no party - and he ended up damaging the window pane and the UPVC frame using his prosthetic arm.

‘Police went round to his house to find him waving a knife but he has no recollection of doing that. He was on the other side of the room and there is no suggestion the police were ever in danger,’ he said.

‘In fact the police hurt him by grabbing his stump.’

He received an extra 16 weeks’ custody to be added to his existing prison sentence, and a forfeiture and destruction order for the cannabis.