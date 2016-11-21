Defendant will not give evidence in hotel fire trial

The defendant in the Mount Murray hotel fire trial will not take to the witness stand to give evidence, jurors have been told.

Deemster Main-Thompson told jurors roofer Roy Michael Cross, aged 64, would not be giving evidence in his defence, nor would he be calling any witnesses

Mr Cross denies breaching health and safety regulations after using a blow torch to try and dry out roof timbers as he was working at the hotel in 2013.

The prosecution and defence will sum up for the jury tomorrow (Tuesday).