Delivery box stolen from doorstep

A wooden delivery box has been stolen from the doorstep of a property in Douglas.

The Isle of Man Creameries and Noa Bakehouse box was taken from an address in Cronk-y-Berry, Douglas between the hours of 10.30pm on Friday, October 14 and 7.30am on Saturday, October 15.

The box is similar to the one in the photograph.

If you have any information contact PC Hills from the Central Neighbourhood Policing Team on 631212 or alternatively anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.