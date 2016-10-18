Delve into the lives of the Vikings at new exhibition

View artefacts dating from more than 1,000 years ago at a new exhibition about the Viking way of life.

‘Valhalla: Life and Death in Britain’ will show that Vikings were not only invaders and warriors but also explorers, traders and craftsmen.

A leather Viking shoe which will feature in Valhalla exhibition

Viking Valhalla was a hall in Asgard where the god Odin welcomed warriors after they were slain in battle.

Artefacts on show will include everyday items such as pins, beads, buckles and knives as well as arrowheads, lamps, cups and even ice skates.

Visitors will also be able to come face-to-face with a person from Viking Age York, one of the human skeletons excavated from Coppergate in the heart of the city.

In addition, there will be a hands-on children’s area which will include a Viking encampment, games and dressing up.

The touring exhibition, created by the Jorvik Group, will open on Saturday (October 22) with a special Viking Day at the House of Manannan.

The Vikings of Mann re-enactment group will be on hand to show and explain aspects of Viking Age life.

Admission to the exhibition and Viking Day is free of charge and visitors of all ages are welcome.

Admission charges apply for the House of Manannan galleries.

In addition, Valhalla themed workshops will take place during October half term hosted by Manx National Heritage and Artreach studios.

Tickets for the two-hour art workshop cost £12.50 and spaces can be booked at the House of Manannan by calling 648090.

The workshops are suitable for children aged from six to 16 years old.

To find out more about the exhibition and workshops go to www.manxnationalheritage.co.im