Department of Infrastructure says that its work underpins the island’s social and economic wellbeing

The Department of Infrastructure appears to be mounting a charm offensive to promote its work.

In a press release issued this morning the deparment says it is ‘continuing to prioritise the maintenance of key assets to help underpin the social and economic wellbeing of the Isle of Man’.

Work in Foxdale

It also describes a ‘comprehensive programme of work’ aimed to ‘secure the long-term integrity of the island’s highways, bridges, retaining walls, harbours and breakwaters’.

The department is currently resurfacing the northern end of Douglas Promenade as a short-term fix until a full reconstruction scheme can be progressed.

Work is also taking place to regenerate the main road through Higher Foxdale, to apply the finishing touches to the replacement bridge in Laxey, and to refurbish Ramsey’s 120-year-old navigation lighthouses.

The 2016-17 strategic maintenance programmes for highways and structures are available on the department’s website.

The reports feature information about individual schemes, including costs, as part of what the department says is its ‘commitment to public engagement and openness’.

In addition to its current and recent projects, the department carries out routine maintenance of s roads such as pothole repairs identified by the public via the ‘report a problem’ website and mobile phone app.

Minister Ray Harmer MHK said: ‘The department is responsible for providing a good quality infrastructure that supports our people and the growth of our economy.

‘It is important to invest in the maintenance of our assets, as carrying out work now means we can avoid the need for more costly interventions in the future.’

He added: ‘Work of this nature can sometimes lead to disruption, but the relatively short-term inconvenience must be balanced against the long-term benefits. For example, roadworks may lead to longer journey times for a period, but the improvements result in highways that are capable of meeting traffic, utilities and drainage requirements for the next 40 years or more.’

The department tries to keep roads open wherever possible, but full closures are sometimes required, particularly when roads have to be excavated to a depth of more than two metres to install sewer, gas or water mains, electricity cables and telecoms services. The complexity of what is beneath the ground has a significant bearing on the duration of a road closure.

All major schemes have input from the strategic infrastructure group – comprising the Department of Infrastructure, Manx Utilities, Manx Gas and Manx Telecom – to promote partnership working and to avoid the need to dig up the same stretch of road again in future years.

Mr Harmer added: ‘People may question the length of time required to complete certain road works, but there are always a number of constraints to take into account.

‘These can include staff working hours, maintaining access to properties and businesses, and the need to avoid the TT, MGP and Christmas periods

‘Also, it’s almost impossible to compare highway schemes. The resurfacing of a motorway lane in the UK will be vastly different to reconstructing a failing road in the Isle of Man where we have to dig down a couple of metres to install new foundations, storm water drains and electricity, water and gas services, while ensuring existing services to homes and businesses continue without interruption.

‘The department has introduced flexible shift patterns, mobile technology and more efficient machinery in recent years to reduce costs and speed up the delivery of highway schemes. We will continue to look at smarter ways of working as part of our focus on keeping the Island’s structural assets in good order.’

