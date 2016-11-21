Designers invited to get creative for wearable art show

Organisers of the annual Manx Wearable Art Catwalk Show are looking for designers to take part in next year’s show.

The show, where fashion and art come together, takes place at the Youth Arts Centre, in Kensington Road, Douglas, on Friday, March 31.

One of the creations from last years show (Picture: Carola Rush/Icon)

It sees models take to the catwalk in creative new and exciting outfits designed by individuals and groups.

Last year’s creations were made out of materials including CDs, advertising flyers and drinks cans.

The 2017 show will be the seventh organised by Sue Robinson and Doreen Dixon.

It started when Doreen visited a worldwide show WOW, World of Wearable Art, in New Zealand, which receives thousands of entries.

Anyone who is looking for more information, or would like to express an interest in taking part, should contact Myra Gilbert on myragilbert@manx.net; Sue on 470639/ 842592; or Doreen on 403256 / 842433 or doreendixon@manx.net