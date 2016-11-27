‘Diamond’ Bev retires from Weight Watchers

Bev Durrant has hung up her scales after more than 21 years as a Weight Watchers leader.

During her time as a leader, she has been involved with all of the sessions around the island and estimates that she has supported thousands of residents to reach and maintain their goal weight.

Bev was made a diamond leader some three times. The award celebrates leaders who have provided exceptional support to their members and is only given out once every two years to a select group of leaders across the British Isles.

She spoke of the satisfaction her role gave her and how it had enabled her to grow as a person.

One of those that particularly stands out for Bev is a woman who was using a wheelchair when she joined Weight Watchers.

‘By the time she had finished, she was walking without any aid at all,’ she said.

Another woman insisted on being weighed with her dog!

Bev, aged 59, of Kirk Michael, joined as a member of Weight Watchers in 1991.

She was then asked to help out at a meeting and later whether she would consider training to be a leader.

‘I went through the training and the rest is history,’ she said.

She said that during her time with Weight Watchers she had seen many changes.

A number of members are now referred to them by their GPs, leaders now have more freedom on what topics are coveredat meetings and a number of online tools are now also available to members.

Bev’s mainstay was the Ramsey meeting, where many of the helpers had helped her throughout her time there.

Until her retirement earlier this month, she was also taking the Douglas daytime meeting.

She thanked all of the helpers for their support and said her retirement hadn’t been an easy decision.

Both of these meetings have had to close until a new leader comes forward.

Bev said the essential qualities for a leader was someone who is a good listener and doesn’t judge.

She encouraged anyone interested in becoming a leader to contact Annette Cunningham on 467548.