Did you break up fight between two women?

Police are seeking witnesses to a fight that broke out between two women on Friday night.

It happened on Marathon Road, in Douglas, at about 9.30pm.

Officers believe that two, or possibly three, unknown men broke up the fight and want to speak to them in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police headquarters on 631212.

