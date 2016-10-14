Digital policing approach will increase time spent in community, says chief constable

More police out on the beat and less time spent on mundane and repetitive administration, that’s the promise once a £1.5 million upgrade of the police computer system is complete.

A new central operating system is to replace around 20 current systems, boosting the time spent out in the community.

The new system will incorporate improved services for the public too, allowing victims of crimes, for example, to log in and track the progress of a particular enquiry.

Over time, further innovations will also be considered, including use of drones, mobile speed cameras, automatic number plate recognition systems and body-worn cameras.

Chief Constable Gary Roberts said the current system is 20 years old and there had been no major upgrade for more than 10 years. Many of the current systems are not even linked, meaning time is wasted inputting data multiple times.

‘At the moment we have different systems that don’t really talk to each other,’ he said.

‘In fact our custody block still uses hand-written custody records, there is no technology in there at all. The new system should be more cohesive and means we can share information far more effectively, for instance with the Attorney General’s chambers. Ultimately we want to move to having paperless courts.’

He said the initiative could see scenes of crime police uploading evidence there and then rather than having to return to the police station and fill in acres of forms.

The investment comes as part of the government-wide digital strategy to increase the use of technology and improve efficiency.

The contract to supply and install the new system, called CONNECT, is with Northgate Public Services, which will work alongside technicians from the cabinet office. The new system is to be installed in stages up to autumn next year and is already in use by Lancashire police. The Isle of Man Constabulary is the 13th force to adopt it.

Mark Lewin, director of government technology services said the system was very reliable, would be well supported and would not be prone to computer system crashes.

‘It’s just a different risk that needs to be managed. Even paper systems can fail with files going missing or being destroyed,’ he said.

He added it would transform key elements of policing by removing paper and inefficient processes.

Mr Roberts added: ‘A safe island requires a modern, digitally-enabled police force. Having information at our fingertips, where and when we need it, will enable officers to spend as much time as possible in the communities. The service enjoyed by the public will improve as a result. Officers must be equipped to deal with modern demands and sophisticated criminals.’