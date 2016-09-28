Direct mail payment processor denies wrongdoing

An international payment processing company headed by an island-based businessman says it will vigorously defend itself against allegations of money laundering made by the US Department of Treasury.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control last week listed the PacNet Group as a ‘significant transnational criminal organization’.

It claimed PacNet had a ‘lengthy history of money laundering by knowingly processing payments on behalf of a wide range of mail fraud schemes that target victims in the United States and throughout the world’.

The president, partner, shareholder or corporate director in several PacNet companies is Paul Davis, who owns or controls Manx Rare Breeds Ltd based in the Isle of Man.

The US authorities claim PacNet Air, also located in the Isle of Man and a subsidiary or affiliate company of PacNet Services Limited, was used to move illicit bulk cash within Europe.

PacNet Services has denied all the allegations. It has stopped processing payments for direct mail companies.

It said in a statement on its website: ‘We absolutely and categorically reject the allegations made against us regarding our processing for direct mail campaigns.

‘We will vigorously defend ourselves against these unproven allegations which we only learned about yesterday through media reports.

‘As a result of this investigation, it is our understanding that several associated companies have been added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) list which we are also working to address.

‘PacNet has a rigorous compliance programme in place. We follow all global standards in client due diligence and continually update policies, procedures and training.

‘In an effort to better safeguard the public, the company decided today to immediately stop processing payments for direct mail companies. Affected clients are being notified.’

The US Department of Treasury described PacNet, which has operations in Canada, Ireland and the British Isles and subsidiaries or affiliates in 15 other countries, as the ‘third-party payment processor of choice for perpetrators of a wide range of mail fraud schemes’.

It claimed PacNet had a near ‘20-year history of knowingly processing payments’ relating to fraudulent lottery and other mail fraud solicitation schemes that victimised the elderly and vulnerable and resulting in the loss of millions of dollars to US consumers.