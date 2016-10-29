DJ Matthew’s dance music goes Dutch

A music producer and DJ from Douglas has recently had his music showcased at the Amsterdam Dance Event.

Matthew Alcock, 29, from Douglas, moved to the island in 2000, and started producing music in his bedroom when he was 18.

The DJ is also known as MDG Audio, named after his two children, Dylan and Gracie. Matthew said: ‘I wanted something that would in corporate my children. After all, they’re the biggest critics I have.’

When asked why he decided to produce dance music, Matthew said: ‘I can’t sing, so I couldn’t have been a singer, I do try though. But dance music seemed to be the better option.’

When he started, the music Matthew produced was early 90s club. Although he enjoyed creating the music, he knew that it was not going to be played on the radio.

His first opportunity came from a gym he used to go to, when he was asked to produce some music for them to play. He agreed, and his DJing life was on a roll.

Matthew has most recently had his music played during the Amsterdam Dance Event, where 365,000 people attended, including more than 2,000 DJs.

The festival, which took place from October 19 to 23, hosts a networking conference and has presentations demonstrating music hardware for visitors that come from all over the world.

The first time Matthew’s music was played on the radio, was when his track entitled ‘Project M’, was unexpectedly featured on BBC Introducing Cumbria.

In January this year, a song he created called ‘The Feeling’ was also played on BBC Introducing Lancashire after he released it on New Year’s Day.

Matthew said: ‘To sit there and listen to it is crazy, it has gone from my laptop to the radio, it’s surreal.’

He then decided to submit it to Dutch record label, Housepital Records, where the song got signed.

Matthew is hoping that the next step in his musical career is to be signed to a record label, but understands that he has been very fortunate with his music and describes this year as ‘pretty crazy’.

The DJ urged people who are interested in dance music to get involved.

He said: ‘I want to try and get people on the island to support Manx DJs and producers.

‘There are so many talented people over here.’