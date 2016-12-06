Do figures make case for cutting back line?

With plans announced to cut back the horse tramway to the War Memorial, just how many passengers board at the Sea Terminal?

The question was raised in the House of Keys by Douglas North MHK David Ashford.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer’s response gave a clear impression that more passengers boarded at Derby Castle - although the figures he gave didn’t necessarily bear that out or make the case for scrapping the line south of Broadway.

Mr Ashford asked how many of the 69,542 passengers carried during the 2016 season started and terminated their journey at the Sea Terminal.

The Minister replied that data held did not currently allow him to accurately say how many people started and terminated their journey at the Sea Terminal, as the public transport division does not record alighting passengers anywhere in its operations.

But he added: ‘However, during the 2016 season, on the journeys from the Sea Terminal to Derby Castle, an average of 46 per cent of passengers started at the Sea Terminal with the remainder boarding en route. In the height of the summer this figure falls to 35 per cent.’

Mr Harmer said those figures include passengers who stayed on the tram at the Sea Terminal having boarded at Derby Castle, which in the afternoons he said is a significant proportion. These passengers transfer from the MER at Derby Castle and ride to the Sea Terminal and return.

By comparison, he said from Derby Castle 63 per cent of passengers started at the terminus, a majority making that MER connection. The figure ranged from 56 per cent in July to 69 per cent in the quieter months.

He added: ‘This shows how important the horse tramway has been in providing the last leg of the journey for MER passengers, again supporting the possible extension of the MER to the Villa at key times. This would leave the horse tramway to provide the local attraction at a reduced cost which is more sustainable in the future.’

Mr Harmer will ask Tynwald to approve a set of design principles including a full reconstruction of the roadway. These include retaining the horse tramway as a double track in the centre of the road, but only from Strathallan to Broadway.

It’s a move that has infuriated heritage campaigners who have accused him of reneging on an election promise to keep the whole length of the line.

Mr Ashford asked how, if there are no real accurate figures, the department could make a true economic assessment on the horse trams running past the Villa. Mr Harmer replied: ‘Just to re-emphasise the figures we have from Derby Castle: 63 per cent starting there, whereas 35 per cent starting at the Sea Terminal.’

The plans include linking the MER and horse tramlines with a view to possibly running the MER trams through to the Villa in future. How much that would cost is not given.