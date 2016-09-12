Do you have any hidden treasures?

Is your wardrobe filled with unwanted vintage clothing and accessories that could be given a new lease of life?

Maggie Harding, of Greta Harding Theatrical Clothing Company, will be visiting the island later this month to buy vintage clothes and accessories to supply theatres, museum exhibitions and TV companies.

Maggie has been visiting the island for 41 years, following in her mother Greta’s footsteps, on the hunt for timeless treasures.

In particular she is looking for 1940s and 1920s clothing and accessories.

During her most recent visit to the island in February, Maggie managed to buy numerous items which have been showcased in the Fashion on the Ration: 1940s Street Style exhibition at the Imperial War Museum in Manchester.

‘It’s all about the clothing bought with clothing coupons during the Second World War when clothing was rationed,’ Maggie said. ‘They were looking for 1940’s items that still had the clothing coupon symbol.

‘I bought a man’s suit from somebody in Laxey that was used in the exhibition. It was called a demob suit and it was given to people when they’d done their turn and were released from the army - they’re very special.’

Other items including women’s dresses and a pair of shoes were also showcased in the exhibition.

‘I’m also looking for 1920’s items because there’s going to be a remake of Thoroughly Modern Millie so when that comes out people will want 1920’s clothing for parties and events.’

Maggie, who lives in Manchester, will be visiting from September 20 to 25.

Numerous accessories and clothes from the Isle of Man have been used TV shows including ITV period drama Downton Abbey, BBC shows Mapp and Lucia and Foyle’s War, and theatre productions such as Dream Boats and Petticoats.

She added: ‘I’m always happy to visit anywhere on the island. We do very well on the Isle of Man, it’s never let me down.’

If you have any items that you think would be of interest call Maggie on 07734798522 to make an appointment.