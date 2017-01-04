Doc talks about dieting

Leading dietitians will give a free talk on weight gain and what you can do about it on January 26.

Registered dietitian Dr Shem Allanson is describd as one of the island’s leading experts on human nutrition, having worked in the industry for over 35 years.

Dr Allanson shares some weight-watching insights when she discusses the factors that contribute to weight gain and how to fight it.

She provides some tips and tricks to keep your weight in check.

The talk takes place at Top Banana, in Ballaughton Lane, Saddlestone, from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.