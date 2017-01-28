Dog licence to be scrapped

MHKs have backed plans to compel dog owners to have their pets microchipped and scrap the £20 dog licence.

The Dogs (Amendment) Bill was unanimously given its second reading in the House of Keys this week.

Geoffrey Boot MHK

Agriculture Minister Geoffrey Boot told MHKs that the current licensing system was somewhat antiquated and did not fully address problems associated with irresponsible dog ownership.

And he said compulsory microchipping would improve animal welfare by making it easier to reunite a stray dog with its owner.

Currently, the Dogs Act 1990 requires every dog, subject to certain exemptions, to be licensed, which requires it to wear a collar and identification disk when away from its home.

Owners of dogs pay a fee of £20 annually for the licence - half that if the pet is microchipped.

But Mr Boot said this did not provide a failsafe way to identify and trace the owner.

Fitting of an electronic transponder to the pet is now recognised by animal welfare agencies, including the MSPCA, as the most effective and secure way of permanently identifying a pet.

The Minister said: ‘The new provisions are expected to relieve pressure on the DEFA’s dog wardens and the MSPCA, who provide kennelling and a limited out-of-hours service in the short to medium term.

‘This should subsequently help to reduce costs involved and the number of strays and dogs that will require re-homing. All dog owners will have a greater chance of getting their dogs back, if lost.’

David Ashford (Douglas North) said the wording of one clause that states that a constable, dog warden or authorised officer ‘shall seize any dog found outside the curtilage of a dwelling house’ needed to be re-written.

He pointed out: ‘Surely it should read, ‘seize any unaccompanied dog’, otherwise dog walking is going to become an extreme sport if this passes in its current format, to be to be done at about 11 o’clock at night in pitch black!’

Martyn Perkins (Garff) suggested that the new Bill would allow DNA profiling to be introduced to tackle the problem of dog fouling.

‘I kid you not, the London Borough of Barking are becoming the first local authority to introduce DNA testing,’ he said.

Mr Boot replied that DNA testing was not considered as part of the bill and had not been consulted on.

He said: ‘It is not our intention to bring this in at the same time. This bill is primarily about the animal’s welfare and the owner being able to trace their dog and have them returned – and at the same time abolish a system that is antiquated.’

Dog licences in Great Britain were abolished in 1987. The final rate for a dog licence there was 37p.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland still have dog licences.