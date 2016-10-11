Dogs compete to be centre-stage in panto

Talented dogs from across the island showed off their skills in a bid to be cast as Toto in this year’s Christmas production of The Wizard of Oz.

Twenty four dogs competed for the coveted role at auditions held on Sunday at the Manx Operatic Halls on Finch Road, Douglas.

All of the dogs did obedience training, tried out sitting in a basket and worked with Dorothy.

Pets Belle and Rocky were chosen to take on the role of Toto in the Christmas panto, which will be performed at the Gaiety Theatre.

They will work with Dandi Dancox and Alexandra Slater, who are both playing Dorothy.

James Turpin, of JT Productions, described the auditions as ‘brilliant’ and thanked Anova Dog Training for their help.

He said: ‘It was quite an entertaining morning, it was brilliant!’

The Wizard of Oz performances will take place from December 16 to 31, excluding December 19 and 25, and there will be both evening and matinee shows.