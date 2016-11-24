DoI sorts out traffic light problems in Glen Vine

Staff from the Department of Infrastructure are currently on site in Glen Vine to help the flow of traffic into Douglas.

Isle of Man Newspapers this morning heard reports of long queues in the area.

In the past few minutes technicians have replaced the microchip controlling the sequence of the traffic lights.

The lights will revert to their original setting and there should be no repeat of the problems during tomorrow morning’s commute.

The department said it wished to thank motorists for their patience.