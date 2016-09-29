Domino’s takeaway bid for Village Walk

Pizza chain Domino’s could open a takeaway and restaurant in two vacant units at The Village Walk, in Onchan.

Domino’s has applied (16/00774/B) to government planners to convert Units 24 B/C, which have lain empty for at least four years.

In the application it says that if opened, the takeaway and restaurant would create approximately 30 jobs.

And it says it would result in the ‘beneficial reuse of a prominent building within The Village Walk centre’.

In amended plans submitted to planners, the applicant has included an external security spotlight to the drawings and added details of the CCTV and security systems to be installed. It follows discussions with crime reduction officer Roger Midghall.