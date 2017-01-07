‘Don’t have a row with bouncers’

A 26-year-old Douglas man has been fined £250 for being drunk and disorderly.

Joshua James Gardner, of Spectrum Apartments, pleaded guilty to the charge and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

The court heard how, on October 17 at 1.45am, police were on patrol outside the Courthouse bar in Athol Street in Douglas.

Gardner was seen outside the bar arguing with security staff. Police approached and said that he was being aggressive towards the staff.

Police moved Gardner away but he continued being abusive to the door staff before turning his attention to the police.

Officers reported that Gardner was smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters where his ranting continued. He told one policewoman ‘I’d like to punch you in the face’.

Defending Gardner in court, his advocate John Wright said: ‘The facts are accepted. You may recall sentencing Mr Gardner for a motoring offence recently. He seems to have a troubled past then turned things around.

‘This was a work outing, everything was fine. There was a bit of horsing around that security staff took exception to.

‘Mr Gardner described the security staff as three times the size of him. He wanted to get back inside to get his coat.

‘Police suggested he move on but he didn’t. Yes, he used unfortunate language to the police and yes he made a stupid remark to the policewoman.

‘But he was handcuffed and just angered at how a decent night out had descended into chaos with terrible consequences.

‘It was very much a one-off caused because some light-hearted larking about seemed to cause offence to staff who removed him.

‘They are entitled to do that. Fortunately, as part of turning his life around, he has found himself employment. It is six years since his last behaviour type offence and he should be given credit for that.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘I will sentence you on the basis that no violence was offered.

‘Nonetheless the language used was extremely offensive, particularly to the policewoman. You were ejected by security after what might have appeared banter to you and your friends. It’s never a good idea to argue with security staff when intoxicated. You should have just walked away.’