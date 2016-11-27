Donation for disabled group

Manx Carriage Driving for the Disabled at Ballavartyn Equestrian Centre - left to right: MCDD Chairman Arne Dahn, driver Ian Fletcher, coach David Rawnsley, driver Ryan Colquitt, Parish Walk star Jock Waddington and driver Amy Caighen

Parish walker Jock Waddington and Manx Chasers recently donated a cheque to the Manx Carriage Driving for the Disabled group (MCDD).

Money was raised by the Manx Chasers through a social evening they held and through Jock Waddington, who took part in the Parish Walk

Manx Chasers is a group based in the north of the island who run a venue that can be hired for training purposes and horseriding clinics.

From left, MCDD chairman Arne Dahn, driver Ian Fletcher, coach David Rawnsley, driver Ryan Colquitt, Parish walker Jock Waddington and driver Amy Kaighin

