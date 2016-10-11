Donation points set up to receive Romanian aid

A group of friends who have organised a humanitarian trip to Romania has now established collection points where items can be donated.

Travelling marshal Jim Hunter, Ian Pert, Russ Henley and Ronnie Russell drive to Romania this half term, following in the tracks of Joey Dunlop.

Non-perishable food items, clothing, blankets and toiletries can be donated on Saturday, 10am to 2pm at Marown church, 1pm to 3pm at Braddan Bridge House; and Sunday 11am to 4pm at the Hailwood Centre cafe at the Grandstand.