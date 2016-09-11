Doorman tried to drive home following after-work drink

A part-time doorman who was trying to pay off debts may have landed himself with even more after being caught drink-driving.

Neil Charles Wardrobe, of Marlborough Terrace in Douglas, was stopped soon after 2am when a police patrol spotted his erratic driving.

For the prosecution, Michael Jelski told the court Wardrobe was driving a Hyundai 120 slowly, at about 20 to 25mph along King Street, Ridgeway Street and on to Circular Road on September 4.

He was driving close to the centre line of the road and hesitated before turning in to Circular Road. Police noticed a strong smell of alcohol when they stopped the car and he was arrested for drink driving.

He produced a breath sample of 93, significantly more than two-and-a-half times the legal drink drive breath limit of 35.

His advocate, Louise Cooil, said he was working part-time at Artisan, in addition to his day job, and was also taking debt management advice.

‘He accepts the offence but it would be true to say that life has somewhat fallen apart for him in the past few years,’ she said, adding he was also going through a separation from his partner.

But she stressed he had not been drinking while at work, he had simply had a drink with other employees after work had finished because one of them was leaving.

‘He simply got in the car and drove without thinking,’ she said.

He was bailed on a £500 recognisance for pre-sentence reports. He must not drive or leave the island without permission and he must live at home in the meantime. The 43-year-old reappears for sentencing on October 18.

