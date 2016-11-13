Double celebration for fairtrade shop

Fairtrade store Shakti Man held a day-long celebration to mark the opening of its new and expanded store in Ramsey.

It was a double celebration as it coincided with the shop’s 12th anniversary.

The shop has moved along Parliament Street to number 18 and is now set out over three floors.

The opening day celebration saw two hours of live music from Loose Crew played on the mezzanine.

And there were drinks from the Apple Orphanage and savoury macarons and sushi from Vivaldi Catering in Bride. A stunning mandala cake was made for the occasion by Lucy Monroe.

Shakti Man’s founder, Leni Lewis, thanked everyone that attended the event on Friday last week.

She explained that the shop started out in 2004 with a dream to bridge communities across the globe.

It now supports a vast range of projects, including the children’s home in Kathmandu that first started it all.

She said the fair trade movement has changed radically over the last 12 years, with consumers wanting buy beautifully designed, hand made, high quality fashion, gifts, homewares and food that also make positive contributions to the world now the norm.

The extra space means there is much more scope for showcasing the artisans they work with around the world.