Double yellows in parking zone keep drivers guessing

The government has never before been ambivalent on the issue of parking – but a set of road markings spotted by a reader in Port Jack seem equivocal at the very least.

Peter Verstage, of Majestic Flats, snapped the seemingly contradictory instructions on a visit to his newsagent to buy a newspaper.

‘So what happens? Can we park here or not? Are the authorities keeping us guessing?’ he asked.

‘I’ve seen the lines a few times now and lots of people were talking about them, including the local taxi drivers.’

A Department of Infrastructure spokesman denied they were in two minds, but said the double yellow lines were previously blacked out and had reappeared through wear and tear.

The spokesman said: ‘The disc zone signs and white lines clearly indicate that vehicles can park in the space.

‘Traffic wardens will also be aware the yellow lines are not enforceable.

‘The yellow lines will be blacked out again as soon as the weather permits.’