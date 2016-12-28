Douglas Council starts ‘rent arrears rationalisation process’

Douglas Council’s housing committee has begun what it calls a ‘rent arrears rationalisation process’.

The objective is to ensure all council tenants are paying their rent in advance by 2018, in accordance with their tenancy agreements.

Currently all newer tenants pay in advance but some longer-standing ones pay in arrears, as was previously the custom.

Housing committee chairman Claire Wells said the matter would be carefully handled with tenants subject to a small supplementary payment on their rent to redress the balance.

‘This is through no fault of their own and it will be down to what they can afford,’ she said.