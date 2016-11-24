Douglas Council wants to improve appearance of Finch Road car park

Plans are afoot to improve the appearance of a private car parking area in Douglas.

Douglas council’s environmental services committee wants the covered car parking at the side of Finch Road to be tidied up.

The discussion followed a report to the committee by the council’s building control manager. Councillors were told the owners of the 16 car parking spaces were all amenable and did not object to work being done. But they were also told there were logistical difficulties in co-ordinating the owners to obtain quotations for repainting and having the work carried out.

Committee members also discussed the possibility of serving an official notice for the work to be done under the Building Control Act, 1991, including repainting masonry walls and steel structures.

Councillors heard the aim of any such notice would be to encourage everyone to work together to get the job done. They were told the area was not a conservation area.

Enquiries are also to be made to see if the Pitcairn Hotel on Church Road Marina in Douglas is in a conservation area. The council is currently considering getting a court order to enter the hotel to inspect the structure.