Douglas ladies-only gym recognised at awards ceremony

Warehouse Fitness ladies-only gym in Douglas was recognised at the National Fitness Awards.

The gym, in Westmoreland Road, was nominated and shortlisted by judges in the ‘Best Ladies Only Gym’ category.

Owners Karen Hanly and Peter Halpin, gym manager Gillian Walker and five fitness instructors attended the awards ceremony, held at The Athena in Leicester.

Karen said that despite being pipped to the post for first place, they were feeling uplifted and grateful for being shortlisted to the final seven ladies-only gyms in the British Isles.

She said: ‘We have big plans to be back in 2017 as the winner.

‘Watch this space!’

The National Fitness Awards, now in their seventh year, recognise achievement and excellence in all corners of the fitness industry.

The awards ceremony was a glittering night, hosted by former boxing champion Ricky Hatton and fitness trainer and professional speaker Katie Bulmer-Cooke, who was a contestant on series 10 of The BBC’s The Apprentice.