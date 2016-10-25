Douglas’s HMV shop to shut

This week’s Examiner reports that Douglas’s branch of HMV is to close.

The story is on page one.

The lead story features a man who had a stroke at the top of Snaefell. The paper reports how he was helped and transported to the hospital.

Also this week:

The Sefton Group is in talks with a ‘credible’ interested party that wants to buy the Castle Mona. (We’ve asked to go inside to take photos again to see if it has deteroriated in the years it has been shut But the Sefton Group denied our request.)

A husband compiled a 117-page document about how his wife died. Health bosses are investigating.

As the Bishop prepares for retirement he tells us how shocked he was at the level of personal abuse dished out by some.

A Tynwald committee could pave the way for pensioners to get free travel again.

Foxdale’s roadworks might not finish before the TT.

We meet the heterosexual couple who travelled from the UK to have a civil partnership.

The island’s only professional snooker player speaks out about his battle against a debilitating disease.

A plan to turn the disused and derelict site in Ramsey into sheltered housing has been refused.

Blind people can shoot guns in the Isle of Man.

A picture special on Isle of Man Army Cadets in a training camp at Ballure plantation.

In our letters pages, two people give their views about the Living Hope Church and a former lieutenant governor writes about his concerns regarding the church.

Plus we have 10 pages of business, nine pages of sport and Terry Cringle’s nostalgia pages.

