Douglas town centre restaurant blaze

The fire service is investigating the cause of a blaze at a restaurant in the early hours of today.

Douglas and Laxey stations have dealt with what firefighters called ‘a significant fire’ at a property in Regent Street in Douglas town centre.

Just after 3.27am the emergency services’ control room received a number of 999 calls to smoke coming from a property in Regent Street.

Firefighters from the first appliance found a first floor restaurant heavily smoke logged.

The fire was extinguished and the property vented just after 5am.