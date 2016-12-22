Dr Allinson prescribes progressive policies

In the latest of the Isle of Man Examiner series of interviews with the new MHKs elected in September, Paul Speller talks to Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson about his left-wing views, the increase in the sewerage rate and his aim of legalising cannabis here – and growing it for export

He may not be one of the louder MHKs, but Alex Allinson will not shy away from controversy.

The Ramsey GP is set to rock the boat in the near future when he brings forward legislation to legalise cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Some made their first mark since the general election by placing lots of questions. Others did it with an early speech. Several talked, a lot, about reform. Dr Allinson is aiming to bring about an historic law change.

However, given that last week, as chairman of the Manx Utilities Authority, he introduced a 6.5 per cent increase on the sewerage rate, that may be seen as his first real impact. It is one of the more unpopular decisions Tynwald has made so far.

Our initial meeting takes place prior to the publication of the Tynwald agenda that included the increase in the sewerage rate – it is not a tax any more, but feel free to mention toilets – so the conversation zoned in quickly on his comments regarding cannabis.

Dr Allinson made clear his stance in the run-up to the election, but he now plans to draft legislation and introduce it early next year.

‘Over the past couple of years, I have had more patients confessing to me that they are using cannabis for a range of medical conditions and they were frightened of being arrested,’ he says

‘I looked into the medicinal use of cannabis and drug reform, to see fairly convincing arguments that the laws we currently have are outdated.

‘I have already talked to a number of people in the government, including Public Health, in terms of the way we could change the law about medicinal cannabis use in the Isle of Man.

‘I think one of the most straight forward options would be to reschedule cannabis, it is currently a schedule two drug, then have a list of conditions where medical research has shown that cannabis can be useful, so people with those conditions can approach their GP, talk to them about the options and make the choice of trying it.’

But he does not stop there. He suggests permitting the growing of cannabis here, for medicinal use.

‘That would be sanctioned by the medical profession and I would hope that one of the ways you could do it is to supply it through pharmacies.

‘Part of the argument about cannabis reform is the economy of it. We have got such expertise here, in terms of agriculture, I don’t see any reason why we should not be a world leader.’

That includes the possibility of exporting it.

‘There are so many changes in terms of cannabis laws in different countries at the moment, exporting is definitely possible.’

He concedes that such legislation will not get an easy passage.

‘It is going to be controversial. I think there has been a real change in public opinion towards cannabis and towards drugs in general, perhaps a more enlightened view about drugs in the Island.’

Dismayed by Brexit, the 50-year-old says diversity in the Isle of Man is a huge positive.

Of the Manx election, he says: ‘There were candidates with very negative campaigns who talked about the Island going bankrupt and who talked about residence and immigration and trying to be less inclusive. A lot of those people did not get elected.

‘Certainly, looking at the more established MHKs who came back, most of them have got progressive policies.’

Along with Lawrie Hooper, Dr Allinson represents a new dawn for Ramsey. The previous incumbents were former chief minister Allan Bell and Leonard Singer. The suspicion is the previous two MHKs did not exchange Christmas cards.

Dr Allinson is confident he and his colleague will get on better.

It is a waiting game, in the House of Keys as a whole, as to when the first signs that the much-vaunted feeling they are in it together for the good of Island – at least in their own minds – starts to waver. Dr Allinson is determined not to be responsible for the first fracture.

He also wants to prevent personal criticism, from inside or outside Tynwald, get to him.

‘I am trying to grow a thicker skin.’

With what turns out to be foresight, during our initial interview, he adds: ‘We will all be making unpopular decisions and having to stand by what may be unpopular policies somewhere in the next few years and we need to stand by those and justify those, but as long as those difficult decisions and policies are made for the good of the country as a whole, I am quite happy to do it.’

He believes his job as GP helped him in the election, with its regular interaction with the people of Ramsey.

He is continuing part-time but has asked his political bosses to tell him if they believe it is interfering with his new role.

‘I am not going into politics as a hobby,’ he pledges

Being a GP also informs his policies, he says, because of the problems he witnesses on a daily basis.

‘Every day you see the reality of what people are going through and the problems they might have, and I think that is really valuable.’

A former commissioner, he has strong community links through schools and in his role as medical officer for Ramsey lifeboat.

He supports reform of abortion laws. With his medical background, he has concerns about women who feel forced to take dangerous risks if the law is not modified, but he recognises there are concerns in other quarters.

‘I have no problem with people who hold religious beliefs, but I don’t believe those beliefs should affect the choice of other people who don’t hold them.’

Of his place on the political spectrum, he adds: ‘I am very left wing. I wouldn’t even say centre left. My political feelings were cultivated by growing up during the time that Maggie Thatcher was prime minister. My first demonstrations were against nuclear weapons and apartheid.

‘I believe predominantly in the nebulous concept of social justice.’

‘It is probably an unfair system’

You could say it was a hospital pass for Dr Allinson to be handed chairmanship of the MUA – his first major task being to ask Tynwald to approve an increase of the sewerage rate and the prospect of increases in electricity charges and water rates next year.

Originally a fixed ‘toilet tax’, now linked to rates, he says that neither last week’s approved increase – to take effect in April – nor its format is ideal.

‘It is probably an unfair system,’ he admits when we talk as a follow-up to our initial meeting. ‘Rates are about how expensive your house is and how much it is worth. It is not ideal. We do need a review of rates.

‘At the moment, the MUA are stuck with the rates and are doing the best job we can.’

He adds: ‘Nobody likes an increase, particularly announcing it just before Christmas.’

However, he says, the increase is needed to fund vital infrastructure improvements.

With the likelihood of hikes in electricity charges and water rates, he is keen to look at measures to ensure the less well-off are looked after. For instance, he wants a way to ensure those who use pre-paid electricity keys are not disadvantaged.

‘I take no pleasure in asking for an increase in rates, but that is the job I was given and I am not going to shirk from that.

‘What I want to try to do is communicate with people why these decisions are made.’