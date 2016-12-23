Dr Gomes handed 10 year ban from Anglican church

Former vicar of Arbory and Castletown Reverend Dr Canon Gomes has been given a 10-year ban from exercising a ministry as an Anglican priest anywhere in the world.

His name has been included on the Archbishops’ List of clergy not able to exercise their ministry, not just in the Church of England but anywhere in the Anglican Communion.

The sanction was imposed after a Bishop’s Disciplinary Tribunal upheld a complaint of misconduct against Dr Gomes by Archdeacon Andrew Brown.

In the document detailing the penalty it stated that Dr Gomes’ reaction to the tribunal’s finding had been ‘entirely inappropriate’, by giving a radio interview describing the Bishop as vindictive and likening the Church of England’s approach to dealing with disciplinary issues to Sharia law.

It states: ‘In our judgment Dr Gomes has shown absolutely no remorse for his behaviour.

‘In such circumstances in and in the light of our findings set out in our determination we see little realistic possibility of him ever being able to resume the normal duties of the ministry of a Church of England priest even with appropriate pastoral and other support.’

Dr Gomes resigned as vicar of Arbory and Castletown and Canon Theologian in January, citing ‘bullying and harassment’ and subsequent ill health.

He refused to attend the three-day tribunal hearing in October, saying he didn’t recognise its authority.

Outlining the principal findings, tribunal chairman Geoffrey Tattersall QC said that Dr Gomes had an ‘over-inflated view of his own self-importance’ and dealt with people with ‘little or no compassion or pastoral concern’.

He said the clergyman lost his temper and displayed anger, even to those who continued to support him. His behaviour had caused ‘serious harm’ to people and caused them to leave their offices or his church, and he did not seem to understand the need to express remorse or amend his ways, the tribunal found.

Finally, he made untrue statements against Bishop Robert Paterson, the Archdeacon and Rev Erica Scott.

‘We have no doubt that such behaviour on the part of the respondent has damaged the reputation of the Church, ’ the judgment concluded.

Dr Gomes did not attend the tribunal hearing where his penalty was decided. The tribunal agreed that if Dr Gomes had not resigned his office it would have been ‘appropriate to order that he be removed from office with immediate effect’.