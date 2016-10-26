Drama on Mountain as man suffers stroke at summit

A couple from Bride had a dramatic end to their night after having to take an emergency tram ride down Snaefell to get medical help.

John and Michele Edwin were enjoying a meal with a friend who was visiting the island at Snaefell Summit Restaurant when John started having a stroke.

John and Michele with friend Wendy at Snaefell Summit Restaurant

The trio had taken the electric tram from Derby Castle in Douglas to the summit of Snaefell, as part of Isle of Man Railways’ Indian Hill Station Themed Dinners, where they tucked in to a three-course Indian meal, but following the main course Michele recognised the signs that her husband, aged 69, was having a stroke.

‘John didn’t want his sweet and I said something to him and then he started talking gibberish,’ she said.

‘I realised within about five minutes what was happening and I immediately rang 999.

‘The woman asked, “Where are you?” and I said at the top of Snaefell!’

Michele was told that an emergency helicopter would have to come from RAF Valley, in Anglesey but it did not fly at night.

This meant that Michele had to ask the tram driver, who was also having dinner at the restaurant, to take them down Snaefell and the ambulance would meet them at the Bungalow.

‘As soon as I told them the problem the driver and two others leapt up and we were soon going down the mountain on an emergency tram ride.

‘They took us down the mountain then the ambulance crew met us at the Bungalow – talk about an emergency tram driver!’

Michele said she was ‘extremely worried’ during the ordeal but said the stroke that John had suffered was smaller and not as bad as a mini-stroke and stroke he has had in the past.

John stayed at Noble’s Hospital for three nights and is now ‘back to himself’ again.

The couple and their family have expressed their thanks to everyone who helped John during the medical emergency.

‘My family and I would like to express our thanks to the employees of Manx railways, the ambulance service, the staff of A&E and ward seven at Noble’s.

‘I have a lot of admiration for the people that were helping us, I want to thank all of them.’

Michele added: ‘It certainly was a night we will never forget, full of kind and helpful people for whose skills we are deeply grateful.

‘I can’t think of many more awkward places to have an emergency than on top of Snaefell.’