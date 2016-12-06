drawn by nature

Nature and the ever-changing light remain a constant source of inspiration for Nancy Corkish and David Byrne.

Some of their new work will be on display at The Isle Gallery’s final exhibition of the year.

David Byrne watercolour

The preview of ‘Nancy Corkish, David Byrne & Friends Christmas Exhibition’ takes place on Sunday and the exhibition continues until January 8.

Also on display will be artwork by Jeremy Paul, Eileen Schaer, Julie Collins, Catherine James, Petrina Kent, Bruno Cavellec, Colette Gambell, Juan Moore, Nicola Dixon, Anna Clucas and Kate Jerry.

The couple live in Cregneash, where their home overlooks the Calf of Man and the Sound.

While they do not work alongside each other they love to discuss their paintings and thrash out various problems they encounter – as they say, having a fresh eye to see things they may have missed!

A painting of Cregneash by Nancy Corkish

They both admit that they continue to find painting a challenge!

The preview will also see the launch of a framed postcard lottery being run by the artists.

It’s a chance to to bag an original piece of framed artwork for £15.

Meanwhile, Art Reach Studios, which manages the gallery is running a range of Christmas art workshops.

They include ‘Mum and Me’ sessions and those aimed just at children. For more information see www.artreachiom.com

The gallery, at Tynwald Mills, is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, 1pm to 5pm.