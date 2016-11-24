Drink-driver, 22, to speak to students as part of reparation order

A drink-driver was so intoxicated she managed to drive only a few yards before smashing into three parked vehicles, a court was told.

By her own admission, Lauren Anne Cawte had drunk six or seven glasses of wine on a night out before jumping into her car outside her home on Murray’s Road, Douglas.

But seconds later, her journey ended as she smashed into three cars on nearby Hilary Road.

For the prosecution, Barry Swain said the 22-year-old hairdresser had a row with her boy friend. When he left to return home to Ramsey at around 3am, she set off in her car in pursuit, forgetting how much she had had to drink.

Mr Swain told the court the first police knew of the incident was when someone reported a Citroen C3 crashed and abandoned on Hilary Road. The defendant was tracked down to a nearby house and she confirmed she had been drinking into the early hours of the morning, and had then driven the car. A breath test produced a reading of 80, significantly above the drink drive limit of 35.

Mr Swain said: ‘In a rage she got in to her car to follow her boyfriend to Ramsey. She did not think about her suitability to drive or remember colliding with anything. It was all a blur.’

A pre-sentence report on the defendant suggested a reparation order, requiring her to speak to school pupils about the folly of drink-driving.

Defending her, Roger Kane told the court: ‘I think it’s a terrific idea. She is an honest, hard working 22-year-old who has never been in trouble with the police before. From the moment she offended, she held her hands up and admitted it.

‘She could not be more remorseful and that shows in her willingness to undertake the reparation order.’

Sentencing her, magistrates’ chairman John Hellowell said it was a very serious offence which would normally attract a prison sentence.

She received a 24-hour reparation order and a three-year driving ban. She must pass an extended test, complete a drivers’ alcohol rehabilitation course and pay £125 costs.