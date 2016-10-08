Drink driver arrested following Douglas prom crash

editorial image

This was the scene on Douglas promenade last night (Friday).

The driver of the R-plate vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

It took place near the old Summerland site on Douglas promenade.

Officers have issued a warning to other motorists urging them not to drink and drive, and to think of the risk posed to the public.

The driver is said to have no injuries.

